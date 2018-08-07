New Marlborough Fire Company Pig Roast

NEW MARLBOROUGH, Mass. – Members of the New Marlborough Volunteer Fire Co. will hold their 25th Annual Pig Roast on Saturday, August 18, at the New Marlborough Fire Station on Norfolk Road in Southfield.

The dinner, which includes roast pork and turkey, will be served from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. and will followed by dancing to live music and a raffle with more than 50 prizes. There will also be a face-painter for children. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children. Tickets for both the raffle and the dinner are available at the Mill River General Store and from any New Marlborough Fire Company member.

As in previous years, the Pig Roast will wrap up a day of New Marlborough events that also include the annual Elihu Burritt Day activities on the Village Green in the center of New Marlborough village.

For more information about the NMFC Pig Roast, please contact David Smith, President, New Marlborough Fire Co. (413) 229-0291.

About New Marlborough Fire & Rescue

Founded in 1930, New Marlborough Fire & Rescue includes more than 30 members who provide fire, ambulance and other emergency services in the town of New Marlborough. The department’s station is located in Southfield. For anyone interested in joining, training is held at 7:00 P.M. each Tuesday at the station, with first Tuesday’s reserved for the Fire Company’s business meeting. New members are welcome.

