New Marlborough Town Meeting OK’s Solar Bylaw

Voters in New Marlborough accepted all but one of the town’s 38 articles on this year’s Annual Town Meeting warrant, including the school budget and a long sought-after bylaw amendment pertaining to solar installations.

The Berkshire Record reports that after some discussion and an amendment on the floor of the town meeting, the Planning Board’s proposed bylaw easily received the necessary two-thirds majority vote required for approval.

The board has been working on the bylaw amendment for about a year with the help of Berkshire Regional Planning Commission senior planner Christopher Gruba. It was the result of a real community effort, including input from other Boards and a series of public meetings.