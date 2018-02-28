‘New Mutants’ Reshoots Will Add Another Character to the Film

When Fox pushed back their New Mutants movie almost an entire year, from April 13, 2018 (this movie was supposed to come out in six weeks!) to February 22 of 2019, you had to wonder why. Even if the film was bad (a very distinct possibility, if the bizarre trailers for the movie were indicative of the quality of the rest of the movie), a full year is a long time to push a troubled production back. Now the reasons for the length of the delay are a little more clear; the reshoots that New Mutants is about to undergo are really extensive.

How extensive? Well, The Hollywood Reporter says the film is adding an entirely new character to the movie who wasn’t previously in the film. Here’s exactly how they put it in their larger profile of Fox and its slate of X-Men movies in light of the impending Disney merger:

And the horror-themed New Mutants will undergo a round of additional photography this summer that will insert a new character into the thriller that is dated for Feb. 22, 2019.

All the speculation now will be around what character is getting added. The film already featured New Mutants cast members Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy), Cannonball (Charlie Heaton), Wolfsbane (Maisie Williams), Sunspot (Henry Zaga), and Mirage (Blu Hunt), along with Dr. Cecilia Reyes (Alice Braga), a character who was briefly a member of the Marvel Comics X-Men.

The Marvel Comics New Mutants have had tons of characters over the years, but among the ones who aren’t already in the film, the ones who are most closely associated with the team would be Cypher, who can understand any language, Warlock, a technology-based alien, and Boom-Boom, who can create energy bombs. The latter two would both require a lot of additional special effects, but Cypher could be added on the cheap. Then again, would the addition of a guy who can talk in French save a film that’s got major issues? I tend to doubt it.

Odds are we’ll know who this new New Mutant is long before the film comes out. Which is good, because I’m very curious to see what they do to this film, which is directed by The Fault in Our Stars ’ Josh Boone.