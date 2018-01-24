New Netflix Instant Releases: February 2018
If you’re looking to nurse your hangover from the buzz of this morning’s Oscar nominations, Netflix has the cure for what ails you. Although you won’t find any of this year’s prestigious nominees among the list of February’s new streaming releases, you will find plenty of great movies and TV shows to add to your monster-sized queues. Next month’s additions include fresh Original series like Altered Carbon and The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale, as well as the usual assortment of films ranging from beloved classics (GoodFellas!) to new releases (Mute).
Subscribers itching for some fresh binge-worthy content should take note of Altered Carbon, the new sci-fi series based on the book by Richard K. Morgan and starring Joel Kinnaman. Those nostalgic for the weekly humor of The Soup will want to check out Joel McHale’s new series, while those longing for ye olde days of classic late night will want to queue up the next installment of David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction (with George Clooney).
Among February’s new movie additions are the documentary Seeing Allred, Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln, Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s trilogy, and Mute — the latest sci-fi effort from Moon director Duncan Jones, which stars Paul Rudd and Alexander Skarsgard. Read on for the full list of new titles coming to Netflix Instant next month:
February 1
3000 Miles to Graceland
42 Grams
Aeon Flux
American Pie
American Pie 2
American Pie Presents: Band Camp
American Pie Presents: The Book of Love
American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
Ella Enchanted
Extract
GoodFellas
How the Beatles Changed the World
John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution
Lovesick
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Men in Black
National Parks Adventure
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Paint It Black
Scream 3
The Hurt Locker
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Z Nation: Season 4
February 2
Altered Carbon: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cabin Fever
Coach Snoop: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
On Body and Soul — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 6
Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Valor: Season 1
February 8
6 Days
The Emoji Movie
February 9
Fate/Apocrypha: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Seeing Allred — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Ritual — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Trader (Sovdagari) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
When We First Met — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 14
Greenhouse Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Love Per Square Foot — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 15
Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2
Re:Mind: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 16
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Evan Almighty
Everything Sucks!: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Irreplaceable You — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
First Team: Juventus: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 17
Blood Money
February 18
The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 19
Dismissed
FullMetal Alchemist — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 20
Bates Motel: Season 5
The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 21
Forgotten — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lincoln
The Bachelors
February 22
Atomic Puppet: Season 1
February 23
Marseille: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mute — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Seven Seconds: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ugly Delicious: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 24
Jeepers Creepers 3
February 26
El Vato: Season 2
Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards
People You May Know
Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso: Season 2
Winnie
February 27
Derren Brown: The Push — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish — NETFLIX ORIGINAL