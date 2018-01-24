If you’re looking to nurse your hangover from the buzz of this morning’s Oscar nominations , Netflix has the cure for what ails you. Although you won’t find any of this year’s prestigious nominees among the list of February’s new streaming releases, you will find plenty of great movies and TV shows to add to your monster-sized queues. Next month’s additions include fresh Original series like Altered Carbon and The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale , as well as the usual assortment of films ranging from beloved classics ( GoodFellas !) to new releases ( Mute ).

Subscribers itching for some fresh binge-worthy content should take note of Altered Carbon , the new sci-fi series based on the book by Richard K. Morgan and starring Joel Kinnaman. Those nostalgic for the weekly humor of The Soup will want to check out Joel McHale’s new series, while those longing for ye olde days of classic late night will want to queue up the next installment of David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction (with George Clooney ).

Among February’s new movie additions are the documentary Seeing Allred , Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln , Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s trilogy, and Mute — the latest sci-fi effort from Moon director Duncan Jones, which stars Paul Rudd and Alexander Skarsgard. Read on for the full list of new titles coming to Netflix Instant next month:

February 1

3000 Miles to Graceland

42 Grams

Aeon Flux

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

Ella Enchanted

Extract

GoodFellas

How the Beatles Changed the World

John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution

Lovesick

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Men in Black

National Parks Adventure

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Paint It Black

Scream 3

The Hurt Locker

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Z Nation: Season 4

February 2

Altered Carbon: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cabin Fever

Coach Snoop: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

On Body and Soul — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 6

Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Valor: Season 1

February 8

6 Days

The Emoji Movie

February 9

Fate/Apocrypha: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Seeing Allred — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Ritual — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Trader (Sovdagari) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When We First Met — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 14

Greenhouse Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Love Per Square Foot — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 15

Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2

Re:Mind: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 16

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Evan Almighty

Everything Sucks!: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Irreplaceable You — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

First Team: Juventus: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 17

Blood Money

February 18

The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 19

Dismissed

FullMetal Alchemist — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 20

Bates Motel: Season 5

The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 21

Forgotten — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lincoln

The Bachelors

February 22

Atomic Puppet: Season 1

February 23

Marseille: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mute — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Seven Seconds: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ugly Delicious: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 24

Jeepers Creepers 3

February 26

El Vato: Season 2

Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards

People You May Know

Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso: Season 2

Winnie

February 27

Derren Brown: The Push — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish — NETFLIX ORIGINAL