New Nonprofit Resource Directory Available

GREAT BARRINGTON -- The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires announced the completion of a new publication aimed at helping nonprofits efficiently access information to business products and services. The Nonprofit Resource Directory features over 550 contacts in 40 categories, from accounting to web design. Connecting nonprofits to the resources they need is part of the NPC’s mission and also serves to stimulate the local business-to-nonprofit economy.

“Putting together this directory was a huge research job aided by staff, interns and volunteers,” said Liana Toscanini, Executive Director of the NPC. “Our hope is that this reference booklet will serve as an invaluable tool for nonprofits, in addition to supporting local businesses whose generosity plays an important role in the Berkshire nonprofit sector.”

The 60-page Nonprofit Resource Directory is viewable free online by going here in the publications section. Hard copies are also available for purchase online at a cost of $15.

The Nonprofit Resource Directory is the third publication initiated by the Nonprofit Center since its founding in 2016. The NPC also publishes Berkshire Nonprofit Connections Magazine, and Giving Back: Your Guide to Philanthropic Opportunities in the Berkshires.

The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires helps nonprofits connect, learn and grow. You can get more information by going here or by calling (413) 645-3151.