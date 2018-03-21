What’s New on Netflix: April 2018
No fooling, April has a ton of new movies and TV shows to watch on Netflix, including many (many) new Netflix originals. Chris Rock and Adam Sandler star in The Week Of, a comedy about a wedding gone very very wrong, Jay-Z is the latest guest on David Letterman’s Netflix interview series, and there are still new episodes of The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale each weekend. There’s also the festival hit Kodachrome starring Jason Sudeikis and Ed Harris, and an intriguing sounding film called I Am Not an Easy Man, about what happens when “a shameless chauvinist gets a taste of his own medicine when he wakes up in a world dominated by women and locks horns with a powerful female author.” Wowsers.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Netflix next month:
Avail. 4/1/18
A Sort of Family
Along Came Polly
Bad Boys
Battlefield Earth
Beethoven's Christmas Adventure
Big Time
Body of Lies
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
Cats & Dogs
Cold Mountain
Dare to Be Wild
Deep Blue Sea
Fish People
Friday Night Lights
Jackass 2.5
Life Is Beautiful
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Mortal Kombat
Nancy Drew
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
Scarface
Seven
Sin City
Speed Racer
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
The Duchess
The Family Man
The Flintstones
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
The Iron Giant
The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale (New episodes weekly)
The Lost Boys
The Queen of the Damned
The Spy Next Door
Wakfu: Season 3 - Netflix Original
Avail. 4/2/18
La Piloto: Season 1
Avail. 4/3/18
Fary Is the New Black
Avail. 4/5/18
Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall
Despicable Me 3
Avail. 4/6/18
6 Balloons - Netflix Film
Amateur - Netflix Film
Fastest Car: Season 1 - Netflix Original
Money Heist: Part 2 - Netflix Original
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: JAY-Z - Netflix Original
Orbiter 9 - Netflix Film
Ram Dass, Going Home - Netflix Original
The 4th Company - Netflix Film
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 1 - Netflix Original
Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente - Netflix Original
Troy: Fall of a City: Season 1 - Netflix Original
Avail. 4/7/18
24 Hours to Live
Avail. 4/9/18
AMO: Season 1 - Netflix Original
Avail. 4/10/18
Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast - Netflix Original
Avail. 4/12/18
Pickpockets - Netflix Film
Avail. 4/13/18
Chef's Table: Pastry - Netflix Original
Come Sunday - Netflix Film
I Am Not An Easy Man - Netflix Film
Lost in Space: Season 1 - Netflix Original
The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 2 - Netflix Original
Avail. 4/15/18
Lakeview Terrace
Seven Pounds
Avail. 4/17/18
The Chalet: Season 1 - Netflix Original
The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection - Netflix Original
Avail. 4/18/18
Friend Request
Pelé
Avail. 4/19/18
Charité: Season 1 - Netflix Original
Chasing the Dragon
Avail. 4/20/18
Aggretsuko: Season 1 - Netflix Original
Dope: Season 2 - Netflix Original
Dude - Netflix Film
Kodachrome - Netflix Film
Mercury 13 - Netflix Film
Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 1 - Netflix Original
Avail. 4/21/18
The Letdown: Season 1 - Netflix Original
Avail. 4/24/18
Call the Midwife: Series 6: "Christmas Special 2017"
Kevin James: Never Don't Give Up - Netflix Original
Avail. 4/25/18
Bill Nye: Science Guy
Psychokinesis - Netflix Film
Avail. 4/27/18
3%: Season 2 - Netflix Original
Bobby Kennedy for President - Netflix Original
Candy Jar - Netflix Film
Holy Goalie
The Man Who Knew Infinity
The New Legends of Monkey: Season 1 - Netflix Original
The Week Of - Netflix Film
