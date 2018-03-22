New Retirement Plan Offered for Smaller Nonprofits

Employees of smaller non-profit organizations in the Berkshires may benefit from the new Massachusetts Defined Contribution CORE Plan. It's a statewide multiple employer 401(k) retirement plan available to Mass.non-profits with 20 or fewer employees.

The CORE Plan, begun in collaboration with the Mass.Nonprofit Network, features administration and oversight provided by the State Treasurer's office on behalf of participating employees, fiduciary assistance to the state's small nonprofits, professionally developed investment options, minimal fees, and automatic enrollment.

If this sounds like it might be for you or your organization, the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires is ready to help. On Tuesday, March 27, they will be hosting 3 info sessions about the CORE Plan. The South County session is set for 9-10 AM at the Mason Library, 231 Main St., Great Barrington. There will also be a Central Berkshire session from 11:30-12:30 that day at Berkshire United Way in Pittsfield, and in Northern Berkshire at MCLA Design Lab on Main St., North Adams from 3-4 PM.

The sessions are free to attend, but you're asked to RSVP by emailing elizabeth@npcberkshires.org . For more information you may call the Nonprofit Center at 413-645-3151.