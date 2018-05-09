Han Meets Lando in New ‘Solo’ Clips

We’ve got two new Solo clips today, featuring two key scenes from the Han Solo spinoff movie. In the first, seen above, Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) and Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) meet for the very first time over a game of sabacc. In the second, seen below, Woody Harrelson’s Tobias Beckett plays holographic chess with Chewbacca, who is not pleased with how the game goes and tries to wipe all of the pieces off the board. Unfortunately, holographic chess has holographic pieces. Can’t be wiped off, even by a Wookie.