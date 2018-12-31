New Year’s Weather Advisory Info for the Berkshires

According to the National Weather Service , a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 5:00 PM today through 5:00 AM Tuesday

Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Mixed precipitation will change to plain rain by early Tuesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

In addition a Wind Advisory will be in effect from 6:00 AM through 4:00 Pm Tuesday

* Winds...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* Timing...Tuesday morning into the afternoon.

* Impacts...Strong winds may knock down large tree limbs and a few trees as well. Isolated power outages are possible.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 31 to 39 mph are expected, with gusts between 46 to 57 mph. Winds this strong are capable of downing small tree limbs and branches, possibly causing isolated power outages. Driving can also be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.