Nike to Release Air VaporMax OG Sneakers

Nike ‘s coveted Air VaporMax silhouette returns this week in a familiar colorway. Dubbed as the OG iteration, this VaporMax will certainly be one of the most sought-after picks of the Christmas holiday.

The upcoming Air VaporMax will feature a tonal grey flyknit upper that sits atop of a visible Max Air cushioning system. Nike’s Flywire technology will also be included in the make of the shoes, while the brand's flyknit material will provide users with more breathability and a lock down fit.

The Nike Air VaporMax has been a hit among sneakerheads since the silhouette first debuted in early 2017. Since then, the Swoosh has released several iterations of the shoes, and even collaborated with high-end brand Comme Des Garcons for a special limited edition silhouette.

The Nike Air VaporMax OG iteration will make its return to select Nike retailers and accounts starting Tues., Dec. 26, and will retail for a suggested price of $190. Look for the sneakers to also be available online via Nike ’s SNKRS app.