Nikki Bella Says She + John Cena Shared a Bed Only ’30 Days Total Out of 6 Months’ Before Split

Nikki Bella continues to get candid about the months leading up to her split from John Cena.

In a clip from an upcoming episode of her E! reality series, Total Divas, the WWE star says she and Cena only shared a bed "maybe 30 days total out of, like, six months" before their breakup.

"What's hard at times and what people don't realize about my relationship is I'm alone a lot and I'm alone in these big, beautiful homes, which you're like, gosh, I mean, these homes are unreal," she explained. "So hearing Brie and Lauren, JJ and Bryan all talk about their family stuff and their kids, it makes it, like, sink in a little bit more of how lonely it will be and how lonely it gets."

Bella and Cena, who had been together for six years, called off their engagement in April just weeks before their scheduled wedding. The exact reason for their breakup remains unclear, though the two publicly struggled with future planning: Cena proposed in 2017 after years of saying he'd never get married again, and has been adamant that he does not want children, while Bella does.

Recently, however, Cena seemed to have a change of heart.

“I love her. I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife. I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work," he said of Bella on Kathy Lee and Hoda.