There’s No Evidence That Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Were Ever Married

On Thursday (Feb. 15), Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced they were separating. After seven years together, the couple announced their split in a statement released through the actress' publicist.

But now, a new report from TMZ suggests the couple may have never actually been married. According to the site, after checking for marriage records in Los Angeles County dating back to 2010, there was no record of a marriage license. And while there is such a thing as a confidential marriage license, sources say the couple did not get one in Los Angeles County.

Aniston and Theroux also could have obtained a marriage license in one of the other 57 counties in California, but sources close to Aniston say there have been rumors about the actress and actor not being legally married . The site also checked in with a number of divorce lawyers but no one has been contacted by either Aniston or Theroux.

In the statement released by the former couple, they said the decision to split up was a mutual one and actually happened at the end of 2017. "We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship," the statement read.

"Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly," it continued. "Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”