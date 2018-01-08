Sorry Fans, The Rock Says ‘Journey 3’ Isn’t Happening

A few years ago, the biggest project on Dwayne Johnson ’s plate was a series of films based on Jules Verne’s popular adventure novels. After the Brendan Fraser -starring Journey to the Center of the Earth (based on Verne’s Journey to the Center of the Earth ), The Rock took over for Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (based on The Mysterious Island ). There were plans in place to make this a trilogy, with the third based on Verne’s From the Earth to the Moon , but Johnson says that those plans have pretty much fallen through.

While replying to a fan’s hopeful tweet about the Journey series, he explained that Verne’s space travel novel “became a real challenge to crack creatively.”

The Journey movies tell the tale of Sean Anderson ( Josh Hutcherson ) as he embarks on adventures to find lost members of his family. In Journey 2 , he enlisted the help of his stepdad, played by The Rock, to find his missing grandfather ( Michael Caine ) who went missing after obsessing over an island no one knew how to find.

In From the Earth to the Moon , Jules Verne invented a “space cannon” that he figured was the most practical way to launch a human into outer space. Obviously we know now that we need rockets and a whole lot more power to do something like that, but for his time (the book was published in 1865) Verne managed to do some surprisingly accurate calculations, considering there was next to no data on how people could get from here to the Moon. He even predicted Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, having set his book in the fictional “Tampa Town.”