No More Winter Blues

The Berkshire South Community Center in Great Barrington has a variety of activities in store for tri-state region residents as visitors can start off by taking advantage of a 4 month membership to the Crissey Road facility and you will get the 5th month for free. This offer is valid until January 31st.

Youngsters can stay fit as they can enroll in yoga classes as they par take in mind and body exercises that will last a lifetime. These get-togethers take place on Mondays at 4 pm and they are perfect for relaxation after a stressful day in the classroom. The program continues until February 11th.

Community suppers will be served up on Mondays between 5 and 6 pm. The menu changes every week....Log on here each week for updates

Youngsters between the ages of 10 and 13 can join the center's Youth Rec Club which takes place every Monday between 5:30 and 6:30 pm as the docket contains plenty of activities, team building games and participation in various sporting events. You must pre-register for this program.

Adults can trip the lights fantastic as they can dance the night away every Monday evening from 7 to 8:30 pm. No experience is necessary as instructors will teach dance classes for couples on a beginners and intermediate level. Just bring a partner and you are good to go.

Don't forget to pick up a copy of the new Berkshire South catalog as you can take advantage of the many programs the Community Center has to offer in 2019. For more information, call (413) 528-2810.