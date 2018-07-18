Nonprofit Workshop Set For August 6

The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires is offering a workshop in August for nonprofit organizations. “Project Leadership: Planning Work to Influence People and Drive Results” will be led by consultant Bob Voss. The workshop takes place at MCLA’s Design Lab at 49 Main Street in North Adams from 10 A.M. to Noon on Monday, August 6.

Yes, it’s a bit of a drive from South County, but it could be well worth your time, as participants will be briefly introduced to the Seven Crucial Conversations for Leading Change. According to Voss, a team needs to be able to assess the current state of their organization, the ideal future state and the primary constraints to both higher team performance and business growth. Strategic initiatives for resolving these constraints need to be created and effectively implemented. He will focus on the last of the seven principles: implementation—how to successfully organize and lead change projects. You will learn about the key components of the life cycle of leading a project and how to use some project management tools.