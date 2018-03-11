‘Norm Macdonald Has a Show’ on Netflix, Comedian Confirms

The Obamas are great and all , but the biggest Netflix star of all is at last confirmed. Norm Macdonald officially has his own streaming talk show, with none other than David Letterman serving a key role.

Where previously SNL alum and comedian Macdonald hinted at the news in a Reddit AMA , Netflix has now confirmed a ten-episode order for the aptly-titled Norm Macdonald Has a Show . The series is described as “a talk show with Norm Macdonald as host, along with his trusty sidekick, Adam Eget, and one celebrity guest for each episode. The show will deliver great and unexpected conversation, jokes and a behind-the-scenes look at Norm’s world.” Even more amusing than the press release claim that “David Letterman serves as location scout” is Macdonald’s tweet announcing the series:

Netflix has made significant strides into the talk-show format in recent years, including the weekly Chelsea and all-at-once Bill Nye Saves the World . David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction premiered in a monthly format , while Daily Show vet Hasan Minhaj recently landed his own weekly series. It is unclear what release model Norm Macdonald Has a Show will utilize.

Macdonald has previously thrown his hat into the late-night talk show world, but stay tuned for further details of his Netflix series.