North Adams Resident Bought ‘Golden Ticket’, Wins $1 Million

Berkshire County, please join me in congratulating John Luscier of North Adams!

John bought a $10 "Willy Wonka Golden Ticket" scratch off ticket and he, literally, hit the jackpot in the tune of $1 million.

According to the Mass. State Lottery , Luscier chose the cash option and received a one-time payout of $650,000, minus the taxes. The ticket was purchased at Cumberland Farms on Curran Highway in North Adams. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of the ticket.

Luscier plans on investing part of his prize, while also treating himself to a vacation. Once again, congratulations!