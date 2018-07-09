NPC Berkshires 3rd Annual ‘Giving Back’ Guide Coming Soon

GREAT BARRINGTON – According to a press release sent to WSBS, the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires will publish the 3rd annual “Giving Back” guide in the fall. Designed to connect nonprofits with those who want to volunteer or donate, the publication is distributed free throughout Berkshire County through the support of advertisers and sponsors.

Officially titled, “Giving Back: Your Guide to Charitable Opportunities in the Berkshires,” the booklet features a directory of 1,000 Berkshire nonprofits organized by category. Full page profiles of participating nonprofits reveal information such as mission and program description, budget and staff size, and ways to help.

Berkshire nonprofits are encouraged to verify the accuracy of their free listing in the directory by going here. Local businesses that serve nonprofits can find advertising information online as well.

As a reference book, the Giving Back guide is used by schools and camps to facilitate community service projects for students, and by agencies such as Elder Services of Berkshire County, which places senior employees in nonprofit positions. Giving Circles also make use of the Giving Back guide to identify organizations to receive donations.

Other primary users include retirees, second home owners, and individuals looking for information on how to get involved in the community. 5,000 copies are placed in coffee shops, popular gathering spots, libraries, town halls, businesses and restaurants.

The “Giving Back” guide was first published in 2016 when the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires was founded. The mission of the NPC is to help nonprofits connect, learn and grow. More information about the guide and other nonprofit programs can be found here

*(press release sent to WSBS from the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires for online and on-air use)