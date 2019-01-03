Off We Go To Graceland

A special adaptation of Paul Simon's 1986 album will be presented by The Berkshire Theatre Group on Friday, January 11th at the Colonial Theatre located on South Street in Pittsfield. Rev Tor and Friends will be performing selections from this iconic LP including the title track, "You Can Call Me Al", "Diamonds On the Soles of Her Shoes" and "I Know What I Know" plus various songs from the legendary entertainer's 70's hits after he and former singing partner Art Garfunkel went their separate ways to pursue solo singing careers.

Acoustic folk duo Belle Of The Fall will open the show as Simon and Garfunkel as they will set the stage with an assortment of the pair's top 10 hits from the 1960's as audiences will be treated to the vocal talents of Tracy Walton and Julia Autumn Ford which will create a fun and unique experience for everyone in attendance. Prior to the 8 o'clock performance, pre-show entertainment will be provided an hour and a half before showtime by Tom Corrigan at the Colonial Theatre lobby (also known as "The Garage").

Tickets are available for purchase by logging on here or you can call (413) 997-4444. If you prefer, stop by The Colonial box office Monday though Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm and on Sundays from 10 am to 2 pm. Either way, your final destination will take you to Graceland and you don't have to head west towards Tennessee, it's situated right here in Berkshire county.

