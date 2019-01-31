Oil Painting Classes with Margaret Buchte

From the Town of Great Barrington

Painter Margaret Buchte teaches an eight-week art class "Painting with Oils" on Wednesdays at 12:30, beginning Feb. 6. at the Claire Teague Senior Center. The fee is $3 per class.

This painting class is for adult artists of any age or any level of skill. Artists will create scenes of the seasonal Berkshires using photos provided by participants or by the instructor. All class participants proceed at their own pace, with demonstrations, talks and critique provided.

To sign up, contact the Claire Teague Senior Center, (413) 528-1881.