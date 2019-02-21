Once Again, A Local Favorite Takes Center Stage This Weekend

The 4th Friday is amongst us and that means you can always count on a GREAT night of amazing music and entertainment courtesy of Mary Ann Palermo and 1st Take as they will be showing off their musical savvy at Number 10 on Castle Street in Great Barrington, Massachusetts on February 22nd. The show starts at 7 pm and there is NO cover charge. Just bring your appetite and you can also sample the fine food and drink adjacent to The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center plus you'll also be treated to a terrific and complimentary show in the process.

Mary Ann's stunning vocals will surely move your soul as she shows a true passion in her craft while performing various selections in the realm of jazz, funk, rock and let's not forget the BEST in rhythm and blues. She is also accompanied by some of our area's BEST musicians including Steven Elling on guitar, Steven Dietemann on bass and Jereme Vinette on drums. Yes, they take requests during each and every performance and it's a terrific way to start off your weekend.

If you would like to plan your meal accordingly prior to arrival, log on here to Number 10's web site or you can head out to the group's Facebook page for more details on their upcoming appearances in our tri-state region.