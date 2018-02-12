Open House Regarding Natural Disaster Information to be Held Soon

The town of Sheffield is updating its Hazard Mitigation Plan. What is hazard mitigation you may ask? According to FEMA's website:

Hazard mitigation is the effort to reduce loss of life and property by lessening the impact of disasters. It is most effective when implemented under a comprehensive, long-term mitigation plan. State, tribal, and local governments engage in hazard mitigation planning to identify risks and vulnerabilities associated with natural disasters, and develop long-term strategies for protecting people and property from future hazard events. Mitigation plans are key to breaking the cycle of disaster damage, reconstruction, and repeated damage.

In order for Sheffield to update its Hazard Mitigation plan, the town is seeking any input that residents feel is important. An interactive open house will be held at the Senior Center in Sheffield on Tuesday, February 13th (tomorrow) from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM or 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. According to the town's website , the purpose of the open house is to gather or share information regarding natural disasters.