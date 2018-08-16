Ophira Eisenberg to Perform This Evening in South Berkshire

Canadian comic, writer and actress Ophira Eisenberg will be performing in the Southern Berkshires this evening. She's bringing her act to the Egremont Barn beginning at 8:00 P.M.

Recently Ophira performed on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson. She has also appeared on Comedy Central, VH-1, The Today Show, TV Guide Channel’s Standup In Stilettos, Fox, E! Channel, CNN, Oxygen Network, and the AXS Network. Back in Canada, Ophira appeared in her very own comedy special for CTV’s Comedy Now.

Ophira's writing has been featured in five anthologies including, I Killed: True Stories of the Road from America’s Top Comics alongside that of Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Dennis Miller and Joan Rivers, Rejected: Tales of the Failed, Dumped, and Canceled, and Heeb Magazine’s Sex, Drugs, and Gelfite Fish. She has also contributed to US Weekly’s Fashion Police and YourTango.com . Ophira will be joined by comics Calvin Cato and Jenny Rubin .

You can catch Ophira in the action this evening at the Egremont Barn. You can read more about Ophira and the details of tonight's performance, including ticket information, by going here

(above information taken from the Egremon't Barn's website and is used by permission, article image taken from Ophira Eisenberg's Facebook page )