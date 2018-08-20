Chris Pine Takes Back Scotland in First Trailer for ‘Outlaw King’

The Chris Wars may continue to wage over the internet as we debate which Hollywood Chris is indeed the best (it’s Hemsworth, deal with it). But Chris Pine has at least one crown to call his own.

In Outlaw King , Pine reunites with his Hell or High Water director to play a man with the baddest name you ever heard: Robert the Bruce. With a name like that we don’t even need a synopsis and can already imagine battle axes and muddy battles amongst war-hungry men. That’s pretty much what the first trailer shows, with Pine as the historical Scotsman who led a revolt against the English to win the Scottish crown back. Game of Thrones fans will also be pleased to see Stephan Dillane back in medieval gear. Here’s the full synopsis:

Outlaw King tells the untold, true story of Robert the Bruce who transforms from defeated nobleman to outlaw hero during the oppressive occupation of medieval Scotland by Edward I of England. Despite grave consequences, Robert seizes the Scottish crown and rallies an impassioned group of men to fight back against the mighty army of the tyrannical King and his volatile son, the Prince of Wales. Filmed in Scotland, Outlaw King reunites director David Mackenzie (Hell or High Water) with star Chris Pine alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh and Billy Howle.

The David Mackenzie film is set as the opening night film at next month’s Toronto Film Festival. After that, it’ll debut on Netflix and roll out in limited theaters on November 9.