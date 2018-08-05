Owner of White Iris in Lenox Explains Abrupt Closing of New Restaurant

In July, a new Asian fusion restaurant opened in Lenox. On the first day of August, it has closed its doors.

Laura Shack, the owner of White Iris -- which opened on July 6, announced Friday afternoon that she will be closing the restaurant. She explained the reason for the closing in a Facebook post .

"After much thought, I have made the very difficult decision to close White Iris," Shack said.

"A recent scare with breast cancer (I have been treated and will be fine), along with the time and effort required to run three other restaurants helped me to come to this conclusion. My life and time with my family need to come first."

Shack still owns three Berkshire area restaurants; Firefly Gastropub in Lenox, along with 20 Railroad Public House and DOLA Pizzeria Napoletana -- both in Great Barrington. She also stated that they will continue to cater and thanked the community for their continued support.