PAID PERFORMANCE OPPORTUNITY FOR YOUNG PEOPLE AGES 13-18

LENOX, MA - WAM Theatre is proud and excited to announce openings in their summer 2018 Girls Ensemble devised theatre program. Now in its third year, the program is open to young people ages 13-18 from throughout the Berkshire region. In keeping with WAM’s mission to support local artists and through the generosity of WAM’s education program sponsors, Girls Ensemble participants will be paid a stipend for their artistic work.

WAM is seeking 12 committed young people who are interested in all aspects of theatre-making to be part of the ensemble. The criteria for participation is enthusiasm and the creative impulse to voice ideas and feelings using multiple forms of artistic expression.

Under the leadership of accomplished teaching artist Amy Brentano and WAM’s Associate Artistic Director Talya Kingston, the Ensemble will create an original theatre piece based on the theme of justice using a process called devised theatre. Devised theatre is a collaborative process where the participants use different theatre techniques, such as improvisation, movement, physical theatre, theatre games, and writing, to create original material around a chosen starting point. The show will have strong production values, and share the perspectives and stories of the participants.

The 2018 Girls Ensemble will perform at WAM Theatre’s Summer Gala on Wednesday, July 25th, at the Berkshire Equestrian Center in Richmond.

“I am so looking forward to the opportunity to devise another original piece with young talent around relevant themes,” said Girls Ensemble Teaching Artist Amy Brentano. “Theatre is a powerful vehicle and WAM embraces and provides a platform for the unique and courageous voices that emerge out of Girls Ensemble. It is thrilling to be witness to such empowerment."

Participants chosen for the Ensemble must commit be being present for ALL rehearsals July 9-24 in downtown Lenox. More information about past Girls Ensembles (including video footage and testimonials) can be found on our website

Places in this program are going fast. Any young person interested in participating should contact WAM Theatre’s Associate Artistic Director Talya Kingston at 413.274.2024 or talya@wamtheatre.com