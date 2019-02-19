Paint and Sip Event to Benefit Local Youth Football League

Coming up on March 15, there will be a paint and sip event to benefit the Southern Berkshire Chargers Youth Football league. The event will be taking place at Bogie's, located at 935 South Main Street in Great Barrington at 6:00 P.M.

The painting is of Mt. Everett from Hewins Street in Sheffield. Tickets are $35 per person and you can sign up by going here or call 413-205-8346 to reserve your space. All proceeds will go directly to the league.

About the Southern Berkshire Chargers Youth Football League

SBYF Chargers is an all volunteer run youth sports league. We invite all players from the surrounding areas to participate in our programs to build confidence and instill team work while being part of the Chargers team. We are in the process of becoming a non-profit organization recognized by the IRS which will allow us to enhance our program even more as time moves on.

You can get more information about the SBYF Chargers by going here