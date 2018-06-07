Paint & Sip to Benefit Relay Team Beckwith Strong

The American Cancer Society Berkshire County Relay for Life event is coming up at Monument Mountain Regional High School on June 22 and June 23 (free and open to the public). If you haven't been to Relay, come check it out, you'll be amazed and inspired. Relay teams are gearing up for the event by hosting events to raise money for Relay for Life and the fight against cancer.

Coming up this Sunday June 10 from 3:00 P.M. - 5:00 P.M., Berkshire Paint and Sip will hold a fundraiser to benefit the Relay for Life team Beckwith Strong. The event will be at Bogie's located at 935 South Main Street in Great Barrington.

You'll learn to paint a summer image of "Beach Welcome" on authentic roof slate tile. Various sizes and colors will be available. $35 includes all painting materials, instruction and your donation. There will be a cash bar. Reserve your seats by going here or by calling: (413) 205-8346.