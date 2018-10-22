Parade and Pumpkins in Stockbridge This Friday

The Stockbridge Halloween Parade and Pumpkin Walk-About will take place this Friday, Oct. 26. Marchers will meet at the corner of Main and Pine streets at 6:00 PM and march up Main Street to the Stockbridge Town Offices for cider and donuts after the party. You'll be able to take a walk-about outside the Stockbridge Library and see lighted pumpkins carved by local businesses and area children.

Spooky stories and more fun treats will be offered inside. Children interested in showcasing a jack o’lantern of their own, should drop them off at the library between 5:00 PM and 6:00 PM. In case of rain, the parade is cancelled, but events will continue in the Library.