The Women’s International Music Network has confirmed the honorees for this year’s She Rocks Awards, which will take place on Jan. 26 at the House of Blues in Anaheim, Calif. Pat Benatar leads the list, along with Melissa Etheridge , Kate Pierson and Cindy Wilson of the B-52s , Exene Cervenka of X and the members of Fanny. See the full list below.

It’s the sixth annual WiMN ceremony, designed to “pay tribute to women who display leadership and stand out within the music industry.” Previous honorees include Sheila E , the Bangles , Shirley Manson and Chaka Khan . “Pat Benatar’s talent and contributions to rock music are an inspiration to women everywhere, whether they are fans or aspiring artists themselves,” said WiMN founder Laura B. Whitmore. “We are truly honored to recognize her at this year’s She Rocks Awards.” Of the others, she added , “We are so excited to honor these pioneering women who represent the diversity of musical styles we embrace. Each has made lasting contributions to music, and has influenced countless female musicians and fans alike."

The award ceremony takes place as part of the annual NAMM music trade show, which this year runs from Jan 25 to 28 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

She Rocks Awards – 2018 Honorees

Pat Benatar

Melissa Etheridge

Kate Pierson & Cindy Wilson

Karla Redding-Andrews, Executive Director for the Otis Redding Foundation

Exene Cervenka

Amberly Crouse-Knox, Senior Director of Creative and Business Development, BMG Production Music

Jean Millington Adamian, June Millington, Brie Howard Darling, Patti Quatro Ericson and Alice de Buhr (Fanny)

Candace Stewart, Studio Manager, EastWest Studios

Dawn Birr, Channel Manager for the Americas, Sennheiser Business Solutions

Fabi Reyna, Founder and Editor of She Shreds Media

Vanessa Mering, Marketing Manager, HARMAN Professional

Kristy Porter, Guitar Center’s Director of Merchandising, General Accessories & Media