Today is Patriots' Day in Massachusetts, a state holiday that commemorates the 1775 Battle of Lexington and Concord that began the American Revolution. It's been held on the 3rd Monday in April since 1969 . But for the first time since 1995 a late morning Red Sox game at Fenway is not part of the celebration. The same lousy, windy & raw weather that's hitting the Berkshires today caused the Sox to postpone their game with the Orioles to May 17th. With any luck, it'll be feeling more like spring by then.

The Boston Marathon went on despite the weather, with almost two dozen runners from the Berkshires expected among the thousands of competitors.

It's also a holiday for Mass. state, county & municipal offices, public libraries & public colleges like BCC and MCLA. Public schools in the Berkshires are closed to begin a week of spring vacation. BRTA offices are closed, but the buses are operating on their regular schedules today. Banks in the state have the option of closing today, so you might want to check ahead. And since it's not a federal holiday, post offices are open with regular mail delivery.

If you have extra time off today you might use it to finish up your tax returns. Tax day is normally April 15. Since that fell on Sunday the day was pushed back to the 16th. However today is Patriots' Day in Massachusetts and a holiday known as Emancipation Day in Washington D.C., so the deadline is pushed back one more day, to Midnight Tuesday, April 17.