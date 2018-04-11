Paving Work On Division Street to Begin Very Soon

We recently asked our fellow "Facebook" folks which roads in Great Barrington contain the worst pot holes. The answer that consistently came up was Division Street. Some folks mentioned only certain sections while others said the entire length of the street.

Good news for folks that are sick and tired of putting wear and tear on their vehicles while driving on Division Street. Beginning tomorrow, April 12th, contractors working for the Town, will begin paving work on Division Street. Construction hours will be from 7 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday. This project is expected to last 7-8 weeks. During this time they ask that an alternative route be taken whenever possible. Officers will be on hand to direct traffic as needed. If you have any questions please do call the Department of Public Works at 413-528-0867.

It may be a pain in the beginning to take an alternate route but in the end it will be well worth it.

Some of the other roads "Facebook" folks felt needed pothole repair were Bridge Street, Old Stockbridge Road, Lake Mansfield Road, and Christian Hill Road. Hopefully those streets will be on the docket for repair soon too. We'll keep you posted as we get updated information.