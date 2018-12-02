Pedestrian Struck by A Vehicle

GREAT BARRINGTON -- Chief William Walsh reports that the Great Barrington Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

Great Barrington Police and Fire units responded to a location on Stockbridge Road at 7 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, rescuers found the victim, a 75-year-old Connecticut woman, laying on the ground with head trauma and chest injuries. The victim was taken by ambulance to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield with serious injuries. She is expected to survive, according to hospital officials.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with police.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the pedestrian was crossing the roadway from the Holiday Inn Express to the Jennifer House Commons when she was struck.

Traffic was reduced to one lane in the area during the emergency response and investigation. Monterey and Stockbridge Police also responded to the scene to provide mutual aid.

(press release sent to WSBS from the Great Barrington Police Department for online/on-air use)