Usually superhero films are left in the dust come awards season, save for The Dark Knight. But 2017 set a much higher bar for superhero movies, and as our own editor-in-chief Matt Singer wrote, it was really the best year for comic-book movies, ever . Now awards season voters are recognizing that, breaking down the wall between superhero films and traditional awards season fair. After Deadpool earned itself multiple guild award nominations last year, yesterday James Mangold’s Logan nabbed a WGA nom, and today Wonder Woman tossed her lasso around a Producers Guild of America nomination.

Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman was one out of eleven feature films recognized by the PGAs – the first time the group has honored more than 10 films. This year’s other nominees included The Big Sick , Call Me By Your Name , Dunkirk , Get Out , I, Tonya , Lady Bird , Molly’s Game , The Post , The Shape of Water , and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri . The most notable snubs from that list are awards season faves Phantom Thread , Mudbound , The Florida Project , and Darkest Hour . But with the nominees out, and the peculiar additional title, there’s a lot of interesting things to parse out here.

First off, the PGAs are known for largely forecasting the Oscar Best Picture contenders. For the past eight years, the guild has predicted 63 of the Academy’s 72 nominees in the top category, according to Gold Derby , often nominating anywhere from seven to nine of the same films. Last year, the Oscars nominated nine of the PGA’s 10, with Deadpool being the one omission – and I can see the same happening for Wonder Woman this year considering the competition. But still, it’s exciting that more than half of the PGA noms this year are all films led by women.

But most interesting is all the guild love I, Tonya has received thus far, garnering SAG, WGA, PGA, and Make-up and Hair Guild noms , which were announced Friday morning. That could mean the Tonya Harding film has a shot at more Oscar noms than just Best Actress and Supporting shoe-ins Margot Robbie and Allison Janney.

Another takeaway is all the love The Shape of Water is getting. As Variety ’s Kristopher Tapley pointed out over Twitter, the Guillermo del Toro fantasy is currently leading with the most guild and industry recognition thus far. Could the monster romance be our Oscar Best Picture winner this year? Keep an eye on the rest of the nominations and wins as they roll in over the next several weeks. Check out the list of 2018 PGA nominations, including the animated and documentary categories below. The guild will announce their winners on January 20.

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:

The Big Sick

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkirk

Get Out

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Molly’s Game

The Post

The Shape Of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Wonder Woman

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:

The Boss Baby

Coco

Despicable Me 3

Ferdinand

The LEGO Batman Movie

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures:

Chasing Coral

City of Ghosts

Cries from Syria

Earth: One Amazing Day

Jane *

Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower *

The Newspaperman: The Life and Times of Ben Bradlee

*These films are still in the process of being vetted for producer eligibility this year.