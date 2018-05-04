Phil Collins Promises Major Tour Announcement

Could the long-awaited Phil Collins U.S. tour finally be happening? The drummer and singer said he's going to drop some big news early next week.

The tease came on Collins' Facebook page, where a message reading "Big announcement coming Monday -- any guesses where Phil is going in October?" was accompanied by a black-and-white photo of Collins with the words "Not Dead Yet Live!"

Last June, Collins played his first full-length concert in seven years at the Echo Arena in Liverpool. But a planned five-night stand at London's Royal Albert Hall was cut short after the third concert when he slipped and fell in his hotel room and suffered a "severe gash" on his head that required stitches. The fall was the result of a condition from which he suffers called "foot drop" that affects Collins' ability to raise the front part of his foot.

Subsequent shows in Europe were unaffected, and Collins performed the rescheduled dates in November. Earlier this year, he spent a month touring in South America, Mexico and Puerto Rico.

Collins' return from his self-defined retirement, which began after his 2010 tour in support of Going Back, was tentative. He first sang a pair of songs at a spring 2014 concert at the Miami Country Day School, where his sons were enrolled. Two years later, he sang seven tunes at a fundraiser for his Little Dreams Foundation, a show that he was supposed to perform in December 2014, but canceled due to vocal problems.