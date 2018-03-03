Pink’s ‘Beautiful Trauma’ Tour Officially Opens: Photos + Set List

Pink's Beautiful Trauma World Tour opener was a mix of requisite acrobatics, neon lights and middle fingers at its March 1 kickoff date, and the ardent feminist pop icon didn't shy away from diving into politics, either (check out one of the show's striking video composites below for proof).

The concert series' very first installment, which included performances of enduring fan favorites like "Just Like a Pill" and "So What" and new tracks like "What About Us" and "Barbies," dazzled show-goers, who noted on Twitter that the complete concert was everything that they hoped it would be.

"The Truth About Love Tour opening-number is arguably @Pink’s best tour opening of all time; don’t @ me, ooh gurl that explosion noise from the fireworks right on cue with the beat drop in Raise Your Glass when she shoots up into the air GOOSEBUMPSSJJDJDJE," one wrote , while another noted "what an amazing show tonight in Phoenix I loved loved loved it!!"

The Beautiful Trauma World Tour will hit Wichita next on March 3 before crisscrossing the United States and Canada and landing on Oceania in July.

Check out the full set list below, and hang tight for a likely addition of new tour dates.

1. “Get The Party Started”

2. “Beautiful Trauma”

3. “Just Like a Pill”

4. “Who Knew”

5. “Revenge”

6. “Funhouse” / “I’m Just a Girl” (Gwen Stefani cover)

7. “Smells Like Teen Spirit” (Nirvana cover)

8. “Secrets”

9. “Try”

10. “Just Give Me a Reason”

11. “I’m Not Dead”

12. “Just Like Fore”

13. “What About Us?”

14. “For Now”

15. “Barbies”

16. “I Am Here”

17. “Perfect”

18. “Raise Your Glass”

19. “Blow Me (One Last Kiss)”

20. “So What”

21. “Glitter in the Air”