Mending fences and then some: Pink confirmed she and former pop-nemesis Christina Aguilera , who put a years-long feud to rest earlier this year, have officially joined forces for a heavy-hitting collaboration.

In an interview with The Sun , Pink noted: "We did a duet for her album and I don’t know when it’s coming out but it’s amazing...We did it two years ago so I don’t remember the title, but she’s incredible.”

In October, Pink told Watch What Happens Live that she and Aguilera — who spent the early aughts feuding over tension that erupted during recording of " Lady Marmalade " — had finally buried the hatchet when they reunited during a taping of The Voice . Pink also took the opportunity to share a hilarious story about a time Christina tried to swing on her in a club.

"I'm used to taking my altercations physical and she's used to having them verbal — we just were very different," Pink said. "[But] she swung on me in a club. It was hilarious. I was like 'What's happening right now?' But we're fine. She's so talented. Deep down, I've had bad days too, but she's a really sweet person."

"We were super young and super new at the whole thing, and I think I'm an alpha and she's an alpha," she added. "Women have to learn how to support each other, it's not taught to us on the playground."