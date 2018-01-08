The rockets' red glare will bear a trace of pink when this year's Super Bowl celebrations finally roll around.

P!nk , whose Beautiful Trauma dropped in October 2017, will kick off Super Bowl LII celebrations with a performance of The National Anthem, Good Morning America reported Monday morning (January 8). The star's coming off of a huge few months that include the highest single week of sales in her 18-year solo career, earning MTV Video Music Awards Video Vanguard Award honors and performing on the side of the building at the American Music Awards .

And fans couldn't help but praise their heroine — some on Twitter insisted she'd been overlooked for an even bigger opportunity. "She should be doing the half time show but I'll take it," one wrote, while another noted "I finally care about about SPORTS BALL!"

Justin Timberlake , whose Man of the Woods will drop in February, is set to perform the game's halftime show . His lead single "Filthy" has been on heavy rotation so far on NBC, and featured in many commercial breaks and cutaway segments on the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet .

National Association of the Deaf actor and director Alexandria Wailes will sign both the national anthem and “America the Beautiful," according to Us Weekly.

Super Bowl LII will air from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota on Sunday, February 4, 2018.

Christina Aguilera , Lady Gaga and Kelly Clarkson are just some of P!nk's contemporaries who've performed the National Anthem at the Super Bowl in recent years.