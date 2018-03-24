If you’ve been following the Disney Parks Pirates of the Caribbean news cycle (and, I mean, who isn’t?) you know by now that Disney World’s famed “take a wench for a bride” pirate auction section of the ride is getting a long-needed revamp . No longer will guests be able to watch as men dressed like glam rockers buy and sell women as entertainment. Instead, the wenches in question will be replaced by a trove of stolen inanimate objects, and the auctioneer will be a woman . That’s gotta be symbolic in some way.

In the original scene, pirates haggled over women to be taken for brides, and the prize, a pretty redhead, was the one they fought over. Now that that’s been done away with, the prize has become a pirate who wants the townspeople’s rum. Pirates do tend to like that stuff. According to Disney Parks’ official website :

The pirate auctioneer now oversees a sale of the townspeople’s most prized possessions and goods. In this scene, the familiar redhead figure has switched sides to become a pirate named Redd, who’s just pillaged the town’s rum supply and has something to say about it.

Disneyland Paris is also undergoing similar revisions, and the ride at California’s park will soon follow suit. It’s an appropriate change to an attraction that’s long been the source of some discomfort.