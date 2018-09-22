The Pittsfield Police Department is searching for the man who allegedly committed four suspected arsons in Pittsfield Saturday night.

PPD officials are trying to track down 58-year-old Philip Jordan. Residences on Appleton Avenue, Fort Hill Avenue, Ridge Avenue, and Brown Street are all believed to have been intentionally ignited by Jordan, who resides in Pittsfield. He is considered a fugitive.

No injuries were reported in the fires.

Jordan is described as being a white male with long salt & pepper hair, 5’7 in height, weighing 135 pounds. Jordan is believed to be operating a 2005 Subaru Legacy, blue in color, bearing MA registration 7LJA90.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous and the Pittsfield Police state that Jordan should not be approached.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jordan, or who witnesses suspicious activity involving anyone matching his description, is asked to immediately contact the Pittsfield Police Dept. at 413-448-9700 and press 0 to speak with a Dispatcher, or by dialling 911.