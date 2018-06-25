Pittsfield Principal Shows Off His “Alter Ego” At The Mahaiwe

By day, Aaron Dean is the principal of Pittsfield Public School. In his spare time, he loves to perform in front of a live audience as he is deemed as a "jazz cat extraordinaire.

Aaron has shared the stage with Berkshire based bands Misty Blues and Moondance and recently participated in a tribute to BB King which raised funds for The Berkshire Music School. Dean also taught jazz to students featuring various instruments including piano, bass and trumpet. He also has a regular gig with bassist Franz Tokarz in Gruppo Mundo at the Rainbow Restaurant on 1st Street in Pittsfield.

Aaron's saxophone solos have been called flashy, bright and percussive as his play has been described as thoughtful, sustained and expansive by many local residents. Now it's your chance to see Dean in a one night performance featuring the vocal talents of Wanda Houston and Sarah Kohrs on Friday, August 3rd at The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center on Castle Street in Great Barrington.

This one night only performance kicks off at 7:30 pm. You can find out about ticket information by going here