Here’s how the WSBS Great Radio Auction works! When you hear an item you like described on the air, call the studio at 528-0860 and tell the bidding operator how much you’d like to bid, what the item is (as we have multiple items on the bidding table at any given time), and a contact phone number. When the sold bell rings, if you are the high bidder you win! If your bid was indeed the highest, you will receive a call back from our call back operators telling you that you won the item. They will give you a confirmation number. Write that number down and bring it to the radio station 425 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington during auction item pickup hours (listed below). Pay with cash, check or credit card, then go to the merchant with your gift certificate and enjoy!

Please Note : Even though you made it through to the operator, you are not assured the item unless someone calls you back with the confirmation number.

Auction Pickup Hours:

Saturday, October 21st from 9am – 3pm

Monday – Wednesday from 9am – 5pm

Wednesday, October 25th at 5pm is the deadline to pickup auction items

Gratuity Notice : “Everyone wants discount restaurant certificates from the Great Radio Auction. For Restaurants to continue their participation in the auction, their wait persons must receive fair gratuities for service provided when the auction certificates are used. PLEASE, base your gratuity on the full value of the meals you receive. Your cooperation and fairness will help guarantee that a variety of fine restaurants will continue to participate in the radio auction!”

Remember to check back often because the website is always being updated. The Great Radio Auction gets underway at 9AM on Saturday October 21st, 2016.

LIST OF ITEMS

Kilpatrick Athletic Center - 84 Alford Road, Great Barrington, MA - Item: A 3-month family membership at the Kilpatrick Athletic Center at Bard College at Simon's Rock. Includes two (2) adults (age 21 and older) and all dependents under the ages of 21. The Athletic Center features 58,000 square feet of top-of-the-line exercise and recreations facilities. Enjoy the 8-lane, 25-yard swimming pool, aerobic and dance studio, NCAA basketball court, racquetball and tennis courts, and so much more. No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $448.00

The Egremont Barn - 17 Main Street, South Egremont, MA - 413-528-9580 - Item: A $25.00 certificate food for anything on the menu at The Barn, formerly Robbie Burns Pub. Open for a delicious dinner or drink after work Wednesday through Sunday at 5 p.m. Enjoy the best $10 burger in the Berkshires. Soups, salads, quesedillas, fish or shrimp, tacos, chicken pot pie and more. Open Mic Wednesdays and Karaoke Sundays at The Barn. No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $25.00

Castle Street Cafe - 10 Castle Street, Great Barrington, MA - 413-528-5244 - Item: A $50.00 gift certificate at Castle Street Cafe. Use this for anything on the menu (food and drink). Now under new ownership, but still offering delicious favorites from crab cakes to salads and soups and risotto, duck, salmon, burgers, desserts and more. Enjoy anything on the menu ( note: Castle Street Cafe is renovating their dining room, however their bar area is still open for business and they invite you to enjoy). Does not include gratuity. No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $50.00

Morrison's Home Improvement - 674 North Street, Pittsfield, MA - 413-442-3001- Item: Need windows? Two (2) double hung Quantum 2 vinyl windows with heat mirror glass. Glass package offers an R-10 insulating value up to 49% fuel savings achieved with its R-25 frames. Available in white vinyl only. Window sizes can be up to 101 United inches. Grids and full screens are at no additional cost. This includes professional installation. Certificate excludes dry rot, re-framing, new window trim installation or window stops and picture framing of windows. No cash value or substitutions. Total Retail Value: $1,590.00

Morrison's Home Improvement - 674 North Street, Pittsfield, MA - 413-442-3001- Item: A 5 or 6-foot sliding patio door from Morrison's Home Improvement. Comes complete with heat mirror power-Q 10 glass, the most energy efficient window glass made in the U.S. Comes complete with screen and is white on white in color. Professional installation and removal of old patio door is included. No cash value or substitutions. Total Retail Value: $2,239.00

Bousquet Ski Area - Dan Fox Drive, Pittsfield, MA - 413-442-8316- Item: A 2017-2018 adult season pass to Bousquet Ski Area in Pittsfield. No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $399

Barrington Brewery - 424 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington, MA - 413-528- 8282- Food, fun and fresh-brewed beer! It's a $25.00 gift certificate to enjoy anything on the Barrington Brewery menu. From soups, "super" sandwiches, salads, burgers, brew-plate specials and of course the brewery's freshly solar-brewed beer. No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $25.00

Butternut Ski & Board Shop - 380 State Road, Great Barrington, MA - 413-528-2000- Item: A $50.00 gift certificate for anything at the ski and snowboard shop at Butternut. Total Retail Value: $50.00

Kwik Print - 35 Bridge Street, Great Barrington, MA - Item: Five (5) personalized full color calendars just in time for the holidays! Bring in the certificate with 12 photos on a CD/flash drive and Kwik Print will print the full color calendar. No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $100.00

Kutscher's Sports Academy - 25 Deerwood Park Road, Great Barrington, MA - 954-688-7901 - Item: A $500.00 certificate for one (1) week of day camp at Kutscher's Sports Academy in Great Barrington. KSA offers children ages 5 to 17 the opportunity to learn, play and improve the sports they love. From baseball & basketball to roller hockey & lacrosse, Kutscher's has topnotch sports instruction by professional coaches. Swiming and boating too on Lake Buel. Camps run June, July, and August 2018. You choose the week based on availability. No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $500.00

Berkshire South Regional Community Center – 15 Crissey Road, Great Barrington, MA – 413-528-2810 – Item: A one (1) year adult membership to Berkshire South Regional Community Center! Get in shape with state-of-the-art equipment for health & fitness. Membership includes a number of social, health & community classes for all ages at no additional charge. No cash refunds! Total Retail Value: $672.00

Aerus Electrolux – 383 North Street, Pittsfield, MA – 413-442-1544 – Item: A $500.00 certificate good for anything at Aerus Electrolux. From vacuums, bags, air purifiers, and more, use this for anything in the store. And right now, during the Aerus Elctrolux moving sale, everything is 40% off! MUST USE THIS CERTIFICATE BY NOVEMBER 30th, 2017! No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $500.00

Berkshire Co-Op Market – 42 Bridge Street, Great Barrington, MA – 413-528-9697 – Item: $100.00 certificate good towards your next purchase at The Berkshire Co-Op Market in Great Barrington. Community owned and operated! Discover why they are the natural place to shop. This gift card is also good at the Co-Op Cafe! No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $100.00

Firefly Restaurant – 71 Church Street, Lenox, MA – 413-637-2700 – Item: Enjoy a delicious dinner at the newly renovated Firefly Restaurant, 71 Church Street, Lenox. Eat. Drink. Laugh. Stop in and see what Laura Shack has done to Firefly and enjoy a great meal! Certificate is good for anything on the menu. Certificate excludes alcohol & gratuity. Please present to your server before ordering. No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $50.00

Stadium System – 297 Ashley Falls Road, Canaan, CT – 860-824-4300 – Item: This gift certificate is good for $50.00 dollars worth of merchandise at the Stadium System Retail location. Choose from athletic equipment for all sports, clothing, footwear or active wear for men, women, and children. Stadium System carries brands like Under Armour, Carhartt, New Balance, Oakley, Wigwam, Ray Ban, Red Wing and Life is Good! Don’t forget to check out their clearance corner which is always jam packed with deals, however certificate can’t be used for any tent events! Total Retail Value: $50.00

Shaker Mill Tavern Family Smoke House – 5 Albany Road, West Stockbridge, MA – 413-232-8565 – Item: The Shaker Mill Tavern is now the Shaker Mill Tavern Family Smoke House! This certificate is good for two (2) House Smoked Baby Back Rib entrees! Each entree includes a 1/2 rack of ribs that come with over a pound of meat, plus smoked pork beans, homemade coleslaw and corn bread! Excludes gratuity. No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $45.00

Tri-Plex Cinemas – 70 Railroad Street, Great Barrington, MA – 413-528-0885 – Item: A family four (4) pack of movie passes. Good for ANY movie at The Tri-Plex Cinemas on Railroad Street, Great Barrington. Due to contractual obligations with distributors, some restrictions apply. No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $36.00

Chocolate Springs Cafe – Route 7 Aspinwell, Lenox, MA – 413-637-9820 – Item: Escape into chocolate at Chocolate Springs Cafe! Amazing chocolates, decadent cookies, mousse, and more. Visit the cocoa-rush bar for that great break away at Chocolate Springs Cafe! No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $25.00

Gorham and Norton Specialty Foods – 278 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA – 413-528-0900 – Item: A $25.00 certificate for anything at Gorham and Norton Specialty Foods Store. From goat cheese and bagel chips, to Boars head meats, coffee, beer and wine to delicious hot soups to go – it’s all at Gorham and Norton – Great Barrington’s source for specialty foods and wines. No cash refunds. Expires July 22nd, 2018! Total Retail Value: $25.00

Heritage Tavern – 12 Housatonic Street, Lenox, MA – 413-637-0884 – Item: Enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner at The Heritage Tavern. $25.00 good towards anything on the menu…any breakfast item, plus salads, wraps, burgers, steaks, pizza & more. The most affordable place to eat in Lenox. Does not include alcoholic beverages or gratuity. No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $25.00

Misty Moonlight Diner – 565 Dalton Avenue, Pittsfield, MA – 413-499-2483 (BITE) – Item: Enjoy the Misty Moonlight Diner. Classic cuisine in a 50’s theme where you can enjoy any item on the menu, any hour, any day at the one and only Misty Moonlight Diner in Pittsfield . Have a burger for breakfast or eggs for dinner at Misty Moonlight Diner. Does not include alcoholic beverages or gratuity. No cash refunds! Total Retail Value: $25.00

Wildflowers Florist – 620 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA – 413-528-3004 – Item: A $25.00 certificate at Wildflowers Florist, 620 Main Street, Great Barrington. Cut flowers, unique arrangements, plants, balloons, and more! Flowers delivered locally and worldwide. No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $25.00

