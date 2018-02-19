Play-By-Play Action Continues on WSBS

The Berkshire Sports Network has some high school basketball games coming up on Monday and Tuesday of this week which will air on WSBS. Here is this week's schedule:

Monday 2/19/18 - Mount Everett Girls are home to Wahconah

Tuesday 2/20/18 - Monument Mountain Boys are home to Taconic

Pregame coverage for both of these games is approximately 6:45 PM

New this year, you can listen to all of the games on the new WSBS app. So download it now! Just search "WSBS" in your app store and you'll be able to listen to the games on your smart mobile phone/device, tablet, computer...anything that contains apps. Best of all, the new WSBS app is FREE and rarely has any buffering issues. Plus it's a speedy download.

Also, you can listen to the games on any Amazon, Alexa enabled device including the Echo, Echo Dot, Echo show and more. To find out more about these devices and setting them up etc. Check out the station's Amazon/Alexa link.