Play By Play Action Continues This Week

More High School basketball play by play coverage is slated for this week. Dave Winchester and Jack Passetto are back on the road and in the local gymnasiums calling all the action.

Here's a look at this week's schedule of WSBS game broadcasts:

Monday, 2/5 - Mount Everett girls are at Drury in North Adams

Thursday, 2/8 - Monument Mountain Girls are at Lee

Friday, 2/9 - Mount Everett Boys are home to Mount Greylock

All of these contests have a pregame start time of 6:45 pm

New this year, you can listen to all of the games on the new WSBS app. So download it now! Just search "WSBS" in your app store and you'll be able to listen to the games on your smart mobile phone/device, tablet, computer...anything that contains apps. Best of all, the new WSBS app is FREE and rarely has any buffering issues. Plus it's a speedy download.

Also, you can listen to the games on any Amazon, Alexa enabled device including the Echo, Echo Dot, Echo show and more. To find out more about these devices and setting them up etc. Check out the station's Amazon/Alexa link .