Play-By-Play Basketball Schedule for This Week

WSBS and the Berkshire Sports Network are bringing you high school basketball coverage this week as Jack Passetto will be calling all of the play-by-play action. Jack will be out three nights this week (Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday). So let's take a look at what's in store for you.

Monday, Dec 10 - Lee girls are home to Mt. Greylock

Tuesday, Dec 11- Monument Mountain girls at Drury

Wednesday, Dec 12 - Monument Mountain boys at Hoosac Valley

The pregame start time for all of these contests is at approximately 6:50 PM with the tip off set for 7:00 PM.

(article image, Jack Passetto)