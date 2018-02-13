Plenty of South County Action This Week Including Doubleheader

The Berkshire Sports Network have a relatively busy week this week as they will be covering a bunch of South County basketball contests. Coming up on Friday, we'll have double header action on the air as well. Here's this week's on air South County schedule:

Tuesday 2/13 - Monument Mountain boys are at Lee - 6:45 PM pregame

Thursday 2/15 - Mount Everett girls are home to Lee - 6:45 PM pregame

Friday 2/16 - Monument Mountain home to Mount Everett (doubleheader) The boys game kicks off with a 5:15 PM pregame and then the girls are in action with pregame coverage getting underway at 7:15 PM

New this year, you can listen to all of the games on the new WSBS app. So download it now! Just search "WSBS" in your app store and you'll be able to listen to the games on your smart mobile phone/device, tablet, computer...anything that contains apps. Best of all, the new WSBS app is FREE and rarely has any buffering issues. Plus it's a speedy download.

Also, you can listen to the games on any Amazon, Alexa enabled device including the Echo, Echo Dot, Echo show and more. To find out more about these devices and setting them up etc. Check out the station's Amazon/Alexa link .