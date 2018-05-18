Pontoosuc Lake Closed Monday, May 21 for Herbicide Treatment

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Pontoosuc Lake will be treated with aquatic herbicides on Monday, May 21 to control invasive and nuisance aquatic vegetation. The entire lake will be closed to all water uses, including, swimming, fishing and boating on the day of treatment.

These activities may resume on Tuesday, May 22.

Use of the lake water for irrigation (i.e. watering lawns, gardens or plants of any kind) is prohibited for five days post treatment. Printed posters warning of these and other temporary water use restrictions will be posted around the lake shoreline in advance of the treatment.

For more information, contact James McGrath, Parks and Open Space Manager, Community Development, 413-499-9344.