Possibly Win $20,000 While Supporting Local Youth?

In an effort to continue to award scholarships to youth in the Southern Berkshires, Sheffield Kiwanis is holding their 18th Annual Scholarship Raffle. This raffle directly benefits the Kiwanis Scholarship Fund.

The first prize is a 2018 GMC Canyon Extended Cab 4X4 convenience package or $20,000 cash. The second prize is $1,500 and the third prize is $500. Tickets are $50 and are being sold at WSBS Radio located at 425 Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington, MA. For complete raffle details including giveaway date, location and more, checkout: www.sheffieldkiwanis.org

Sheffield Kiwanis has done so much for the local community including hosting steak dinners, their chips in program (gathering and laying down cedar chips for cushioning in playgrounds especially at the end of slides), gathering clothes for children in the winter via their "Warm The Children" program, stuffing school buses full of non perishable food items so the local food pantries can stock their shelves by way of their 'Stuff A Bus' campaign and so many more programs, too many to mention here.

We checked in with Dave Smith from Sheffield Kiwanis recently and in the audio clip he explains what it's like being in Kiwanis and why folks should consider being a member.

For more information about the scholarship raffle, becoming a Sheffield Kiwanis member, or Sheffield Kiwanis in general go to www.sheffieldkiwanis.org or call Dave Smith at: 413-429-6872.