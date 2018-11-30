Potential Bomb Threat at Local School

UPDATE: Early Dismissal in Progress

A message from the Southern Berkshire Regional School District

Good Morning -

There was a report of a potential bomb threat at the Sheffield Campus. All students have been evacuated and are headed to Bershire School in accordance with our Evacuation Procedures. Please do not attempt to come to campus as emergency personnel have asked for the campus to remain clear while transporting students to the evacuation site.

Parents can call 229-8778 x 158 in the event of an emergency.

I will update families with new information as it becomes available.

Thank you.

Beth Regulbuto, Superintendent of Schools