Power Outage Update: GB and Sheffield

From the Sheffield Police Department's Facebook Page and Chief Munson

Approx 11:00 PM on Jan. 31 - Update on the power outage: Great Barrington experienced another issue with their power grid affecting many surrounding towns including Sheffield. We will update as soon as National Grid gives an update on restoration of power.

Approx 10:00 PM on Jan. 31 - Update from National Grid! They have identified the problem and will be working on restoring power to Sheffield by re-routing power. It is estimated power will be back on in the next few hours.